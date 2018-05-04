Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said policemen who bashed him in social media will be charged with insubordination.

“Yes, they are all policemen. We have identified them (referring to his bashers). I already gave a directive to the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) to order them to report on Monday and we will be filing a case of insubordination against them,” said Albayalde on in a TV interview late Wednesday.

“If we are in uniformed service we have norms, policies at rules and regulations to follow. As I said if you are not able to follow that you are always free to go out but it is not right that you will stab your commander at the back,” he said.

“You can always go to your immediate superior if you have grievance committee but not on social media,” he added.

Albayalde said the policemen who bashed him in social media may face dismissal from the service.

“If we prove that they are the ones who wrote (negative comments), they can be charged for insubordination,” he said.

“They can be dismissed from the service and we don't want this kind of attitude in our rank,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS