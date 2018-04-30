A group of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) criticized the announcement of President Rodrigo Duterte to permanently ban deployment to Kuwait.

In a statement, Migrante International said it “does not see any fragment of wisdom in this move of Duterte. It is neither wise nor Solomonic, but moronic!”.

“We cannot expect our OFWs to come home if the root cause of their migration, which is poverty due to landlessness and lack of decent jobs, still exists and is actually worsening,” said Migrante.

“Can the president provide for all the needs of the 260,000 OFW families in Kuwait once they return here in the country?” asked Migrante.

The OFW group said workers had to go to Kuwait to seek jobs. “We want our families to be whole again but we are forced by our economic condition to be torn apart,” it said.

“Until the promise of a better Philippines, a country where there are regular, decent, and living jobs for all able-bodied Filipinos, is fulfilled, they will be forced to search for greener pasture in foreign lands, even if it is in Kuwait or any other hostile country,” said Migrante. DMS