Malacanang expressed hope on Thursday the expulsion of the Philippines' envoy by the Kuwaiti government would not worsen bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, echoing the statement of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, said the Palace is "equally disturbed" by Kuwait's action of declaring Ambassador Renato Villa as "unacceptable."

"We hope that this development will not lead to a further worsening of bilateral ties between the two countries," he said.

After President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh last Tuesday and which was followed by the apology given by Cayetano, he said the government believed all kinks had been ironed out between the two countries.

Kuwait became irritated and filed a diplomatic protest against the Philippines when a video of a covert rescue operations of allegedly abused Filipino workers by the staff from the Philippine Embassy in the Gulf state came out last week.

Roque said the government hopes that Villa's expulsion was just Kuwaiti's way of expressing its anger for which Cayetano has apologized.

"We believe and hope that the passage of time will heal all wounds and will lead to normalize ties," he said.

Asked of the possible effect on the labor deal the government has been working out with Kuwait for the protection of overseas Filipino workers, particularly domestic helpers, Roque said, "I believe it’s been finalized and will see when it will be signed, it was scheduled to be signed at the end of Ramadan. There’s no indication that it will not be signed."

Duterte has set several conditions that should be included in the labor agreement with Kuwait before he lifts the total deployment ban of OFWs in the Gulf state.

Duterte has ordered the total deployment ban to Kuwait after the murder of the Filipina domestic helper whose remains were found inside a freezer.

Despite the latest developments, Roque reiterated that Duterte's stand for the welfare of the Filipino workers is non-negotiable. Celerina Monte/DMS