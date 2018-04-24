The Multi-Role Response Vessel (MRRV-4409) BRP Cabra that will be used to patrol off the waters of Boracay Island has arrived in the area on Monday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said BRP Cabra carrying the personnel of the Marine Environmental Protection Command, Coast Guard Special Operations Force and Civil Relations Service from Manila arrived at Caticlan Jetty Port.

“The group is tasked to conduct maritime patrols and marine environmental proceedings as part of the preparation for the six months rehabilitation of Boracay,” he said.

Balilo said since April 18, the Search and Rescue Vessel 3504 "BRP Davao del Norte" was deployed for maritime security patrol in the island.

He said there are additional PCG assets like the speed boat, aluminum boat, rubber boat, and personnel of Coast Guard Station Caticlan and Coast Guard Sub-Station Boracay and Quick Response Team that will help in patrols.

“The group is expected to participate in the Inter-Agency Capability Demonstration on April 25, which aims to strengthen the group’s preparation for possible rally, fire incidents, attack, bombing and shooting incidents," said Balilo.

In a press release, Supt. Joem Malong, spokesman of the regional police office, said during Boracay's closure on April 26, the “PRO6 ( Police Regional Office 6) in coordination with the other law enforcement agencies will implement the one entry, one exit point, no ID no entry and other pertinent laws to ensure a peaceful, orderly and fast rehabilitation and delivery of social services in the island.”

Chief Supt. Cesar Hawthrone Binag, the police regional director, said they are prepared for any eventuality.

“We have everything covered and we are ready, with the 630-strong police force already in place headed by Senior Superintendent Jesus Cambay Jr, Metro Boracay Police Task Force (MBPTF) Site Task Group Commander,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS