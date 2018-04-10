President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday mining companies they will face closure if they fail to grow trees in the mountains they have denuded due to their activities.

In a press conference in Davao City before leaving for China, Duterte said he is giving mining firms six months to replant and grow trees.

"Six months. I do not want to see any bald, bald...Those that you have used, I want trees as tall as me by six months. If there are no trees on those lands that you have destroyed, then consider your permit revoked," he said.

Duterte said he was not joking.

"Do not wait for the day of your sorrow. Six months. I do not want to see any bald piece of land there. If I don't see trees as high as me, better pack up your things. You can go and that would be closed permanently," he stressed.

He added that by next year, he might ban open pit mining in the country. Celerina Monte/DMS