The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed support for the resumption of peace negotiation between the government and communists.

“The AFP supports the administration in all its efforts and initiatives to bring just and lasting peace and development for the country. We will continue performing our mission and mandate of protecting the people and securing the state,” Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin, AFP spokesman, said Thursday.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, emphasized that the communist group should show its sincerity for the success of the peace negotiation.

“The PNP is pro-peace and we support all government efforts to achieve lasting peace. All of us have witnessed the sincerity of the government through President Duterte for exhausting all possible means to hold the peace negotiation with the CPP/NPA/NDF (National Democratic Front),” he said.

“The rebels however should show sincerity and good faith while talking peace with the government. They need to show control of their men on the ground so that the final peace talk may succesfully work,” he added.

Despite his previous statement he will not recommend resumption of peace talks, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also expressed his support on the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to work for the revival of the peace negotiation.

“I support this last chance initiative of the president,” he said.

Lorenzana also noted Duterte set conditions to revive peace negotiation with the communist group.

“The president has spoken to give the peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF a last chance with the following conditions: bilateral cease fire (agreement), no coalition in government with them, no attacks on government forces and civilians, no extortion, no destruction of properties, no expansion and recruitment, no roaming around with firearms,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS