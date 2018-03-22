まにら新聞ウェブ

3月22日のまにら新聞から

Pagcor employee dies, Manila Pavillion fire deaths now 6

［ 118 words｜2018.3.22｜英字 ］

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) said a sixth victim from the Manila Pavilion Hotel fire died early Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Pagcor said their employee, Jennily Figueroa, died after being in critical condition since Sunday.

"Figueroa was an Internal Security Staff at Casino Filipino Pavilion. She has been in service for six years," it said.

Figueroa was initially reported dead but Manila Doctors Hospital clarified that they were able to revive her.

Five Pagcor employees also died in the fire which occurred Sunday and took a day for firemen to extinguish.

Pagcor said they are deeply saddened by the unfortunate fate of their employees and will continue to extend support to the bereaved families. Ella Dionisio/DMS