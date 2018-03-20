An eight-month old baby died while another victim was injured in a fire incident in Zamboanga Del Norte on Sunday.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public information officer of Police Region Office 9, said Monday based on initial report the fire that razed the house of a Ernesto Atab at the vicinity of Sitio Maras, Brgy. Magangon, Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte was recorded around 11:20 am.

Galvez said the house owner went out to buy milk for his eight-month old son when the fire incident happened.

She identified the fatality as Jaskevin Atab and the injured person as Angelo Dalagan who tried to save the victim.

Galvez said the victim was left with two other children who played a lighter that caused the fire that started at the bedroom of the house that is made of light materials.

“Later on this (person named) Macrelita Iso saw a huge fire out of the bedroom so she immediately shouted for help to rescue the eight (8) months old Jaskevin Atab, left inside the house, so this certain Angelo Dalagan and Salimar Bicoy immediately responded,” she said.

Galvez said the baby was rescued from the burning house but later died while being treated in a hospital.

“They successfully removed Jaskevin Atab from the burning house and immediately brought (him) at the hospital but unfortunately Jaskevin Atab died after 45 minutes in the Zanorte Medical hospital due to cardio-respiratory arrest secondary to 41 percent peripheral burns as diagnosed by the attending physician,” she said.

Galvez said Dalagan sustained injuries while trying to save the victim.

She said based on initial assessment estimated damage to property reached P6,000. Robina Asido/DMS