Malacanang welcomed on Tuesday China's support to President Rodrigo Duterte who was urged by the United Nations Human Rights Commission chief to undergo psychiatric examination.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang, in a regular press conference on Monday, said the international community, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, should respect the sovereignty of the Philippines and the will of its people.

" As an agency of the UN, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is expected to fulfill its duties within the framework set out by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he has said when asked to comment on UNHCHR Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein statement that Duterte needs psychiatric examination.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing, said China's stand expressing support to Duterte should be the "correct stand" of all the states.

"I think that would be the correct response of any member state of the United Nations. I reiterate the United Nations is an organization consisting of states and as such all UN officials cannot deal with elected leaders of member nations in a manner that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights did," he said.

He said China made the statement not just because it is a friend of the Philippines, but "because that is really the objectives of the United Nations." Celerina Monte/DMS