Government forces arrested an alleged New People's Army (NPA) member in a law enforcement operation in Rizal province last Wednesday.

In a report Friday, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) identified the apprehended suspect as Marlen Maojo Maga, also said to be the son-in-law of Rafael Baylosis, a communist leader arrested a few weeks ago.

Maga was apprehended through an arrest warrant for murder issued by Judge Cesar Bordalba of 10th Judicial Region, Cabadbaran City, Agusan Del Sur.

It noted that the arrest was a result of the information provided by the witness of the murder case.

Maga was captured at the basketball court in Greenland Subdivision, Brgy. Ampid, San Mateo, Rizal around 9:20 am.

Government forces also recovered war materials including one cal. 45, one magazine loaded with seven live ammunition and one wallet with several IDs' were recovered from his possession inside his orange backpack.

According to the CIDG, Maga "is a member of the Execom, National Youth and Student Bureau (NYSB), National Organizing Division (NOD ) of the CPP-NPA."

Maga was brought to the Department of Justice for inquest proceedings on charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Assisted by public attorney, Maga opted not to answer the complaint of the CIDG for violating the Comprehensive Law On Firearms and Ammunition. The investigating prosecutor then submitted the case for resolution. Robina Asido/DMS