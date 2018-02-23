President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed that Japanese-funded projects will be free of bureaucratic delays.

Duterte made the assurance during his meeting in Malacanang on Wednesday with the Japanese conglomerates as well as representatives of the Philippine-Japan Economic Cooperation.

"He (Duterte) pledged his commitment to ensure that Japan projects will receive attention, free of bureaucratic delays whether government-to-government or business-to-business," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday in a press briefing in Iloilo City.

He said the president welcomes the partnerships between and among the Philippines conglomerates and Japanese conglomerates for infrastructure and trade.

"He supports some market-driven economy and he wants his government to be fair and effective," he said.

Among the huge infrastructure projects, which Japan could be funded through concessional loans, are railways and Metro Manila subway.

Japan promised to provide one trillion yen aid for the Duterte administration until 2022. Celerina Monte/DMS