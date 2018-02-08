Two people died while three are missing after a motor boat capsized off the waters of Cebu on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday.

The PCG said the fatalities were Neriza Gonzaga and Althea Gonzaga, a 2 year-old baby while missing were Carel Palomar, 9, Kiven Gonzaga, 4, and Andia de Leon, 2 years old.

Based on initial report, a motor banca “Habagat Romeo” capsized after being hit by big waves at the vicinity of waters off Tulang Point, Barangay Esperanza, San Francisco, Camotes Island.

"Initial reports revealed motor banca with 34 passengers onboard, including its crew, departed Carmen, Cebu City bound for Consuelo, San Francisco, Camotes Island when the incident transpired," the PCG noted.

Upon receiving a report, PCG sent BRP Capones (MRRV-4404), one of its vessels from Japan, to conduct search and rescue operation.

"A passing motor vessel “Light Ferry-27” skippered by Captain Herardo Legados...two miles away from the capsized motor banca when the incident happened, rescued 29 passengers together with BRP Capones," the PCG said. Robina Asido/ DMS