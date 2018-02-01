Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assures that newly-appointed OCD Deputy Administrator for Operations Nicanor Faeldon will not get any salary while he is not able to work due to his detention.

“Since he is in detention in the Pasay City Jail, obviously he cannot perform his job. However, he will not be entitled to any salary as well because of the principle of no work, no pay,” he said.

“Besides, he needs to present a daily time record to get his salary which under the present circumstances he won’t be able to do,” he added.

Faeldon's job falls under Salary Grade 29, which is around P106,000.

However, Lorenzana expressed confidence Faeldon is capable of doing his job once he is freed.

“That development is totally unexpected. I was hoping he would be set free sooner so he can start performing his job,” he said.

“Once he is out I am confident that he will be more than able to do his job at the OCD,” Lorenzana added.

Lorenzana said the operation of the Office of Civil Defense will not be affected despite his absence.

“That position has been vacant for some time. OCD can manage in his absence,” he said.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered Faeldon transferred to Pasay City Jail on Tuesday. He has been detained the Senate since September for refusing to appear in the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings on the P6.4 billion smuggled shabu from China. Robina Asido/DMS