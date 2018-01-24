Two alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were arrested in a joint military and police operation in Agusan del Sur on Monday.

Chief Insp. Renel Serrano, regional police public information officer, said Tuesday Chief Supt. Noli Romana, regional police director, identified the two alleged rebels as Crisanto Torres Mondejar also known as Santos Mondejar, 63, and Blim Numeron Mondejar commonly known as Jun-Jun Mondejar, 25, both residents of Brgy. San Patricio, La Paz, Agusan del Sur.

Serrano said based on an initial report a military and police team were implementing an arrest warrant for murder when they arrested the rebels at the vicinity of Brgy. San Patricio, La Paz, Agusan del Sur arund 8:45 am.

“The warrant of arrest was issued by Kimal M. Salacop, executive judge, Regional Trial Court 10th Judicial Region Branch 6, Patin-ay, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur dated November 23, 2017,” he said.

Romana said authorities will continue with its effort to capture suspects with existing warrants of arrest. Robina Asido/DMS