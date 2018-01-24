The controversy on the multi-billion Navy's frigate project dragging the name of Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go was a move to discredit the administration, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Roque said his statement was a personal observation and part of freedom of expression.

He said the issues being thrown against the administration also show it was "a move to discredit our administration."

Roque reiterated the P15.7-billion Navy project was approved during the Aquino administration.

Reports came out that Go meddled into the deal on combat management systems of the Navy's frigate program.

But Go denied the allegation as he expressed readiness to face an inquiry being pushed by the opposition senators. Celerina Monte/DMS