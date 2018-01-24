The Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted aerial reconnaissance over Scarborough Shoal following a reported passage of an American warship near the area.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, AFP Nolcom spokesman, said the aerial patrol which was conducted Tuesday morning lasted for more than 30 minutes.

He said the Philippine Air Force C-295 aircraft flew 5,000 feet above sea level over Scarborough Shoal during the patrol.

Nato said during the patrol the military and a media team from Defense Press Corps spotted Filipino and Chinese fishing boats and Chinese Coast Guard vessels within the area.

“There are around five coast guard vessels, then one Chinese fishing vessel and five Filipino vessels,” he said.

Nato said there were no construction, any untoward incident and they were not challenged by the Chinese during the patrol.

“None, there’s no problem in the area when we went there,” he said “No construction, it’s the same,” Nato added.

Nato said they did not see any problem on the relationships of the fishermen with the Chinese in the area.

“The relationship of fishermen there is okay, we do not see any problem,” he said.

Nato said the number of Coast Guard vessels stationed by China in the area has not changed. “It's almost the same. They usually shift their vessels,” he said.

Nato said the military are conducting regular aerial patrol over the shoal which is usually three to four times a month.

It can recalled that China earlier accused the United States of entering into their territorial waters after its warship USS Hoper came within 12 nautical miles of Scarborough Shoal, also known as Panatag Shoal in the Philippines.

Scarborough Shoal is around 124 nautical miles from the coast of Zambales is also being claimed by China. Robina Asido/DMS