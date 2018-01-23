President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he will appoint Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero as the next head of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

In a speech in an agriculture event in Compostela Valley, Duterte said Guerrero will succeed Marcial Amaro III as Marina administrator.

"After Jagger's (Guerrero) retirement, he will handle Marina," Duterte said, noting that he fired Amaro last December for his excessive travels abroad.

Guerrero was supposed to retire from the service on December 17 last year when he reached 56, the mandatory retirement age of men in uniform.

But Duterte extended Guerrero's term until April 24, 2018. Celerina Monte/DMS