The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to deport 19 Russian women, suspected of being prostitutes, who were arrested recently at a Pampanga nightclub for working without the required employment visas.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente also disclosed that two Koreans believed to be the women’s recruiters and employers, were also arrested during the operation conducted Wednesday night by BI intelligence agents in Angeles City.

Morente said the arresting team caught the Russian women in flagrante or in the act of working as guest relations officers (GROs) inside the Club Angel in Clark Field, Angeles City.

He added that the Koreans, identified as Jeong Seonghun, 30, and Lee Kyurak, 30, were working as the club’s cashier and manager, respectively, and that the duo facilitated the women’s entry into the country.

“They will all be deported for working without visas and for other immigration offenses,” said Morente, adding that those arrested are undesirable aliens engaged in prostitution that catered to customers who were charged an hourly rate of P1,500 for the women’s services.

BI intelligence officer Jude Hinolan, who led the arresting team, reported that the two Koreans are both overstaying aliens who arrived several months ago and did not bother to extend their stay as tourists.

Hinolan said that all of the 19 Russian women also arrived as tourists and that nine of them were also overstaying in the country.

“We have recommended that charges for violating the anti-trafficking persons in act be filed against the two Koreans as they were the ones who supposedly facilitated the entry of these women into the country,” Hinolan added.

The Philippine immigration act strictly forbids foreigners from engaging in gainful activity without applying for work permits and visas.

All 21 foreigners were later brought to the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa where they are confined pending deportation proceedings that will be initiated against them. DMS