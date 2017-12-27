The Duterte administration has "accomplished much" during the past year, particularly in addressing illegal drugs, criminality and corruption, Malacanang said.

The "key accomplishments" were contained in the Year-End Report 2017, which the Palace released on Tuesday.

"This year-end report highlights the key accomplishments of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and his administration to give the Filipino people a safe, secure, and comfortable environment through his key platforms of providing law and order, lasting peace, and prosperity for all," the report said.

"The Duterte administration has accomplished much in its first full year in office in 2017," it stressed.

Malacanang attributed the "attainment of the priorities" set out by the national government in the last 12 months on Duterte's "decisive leadership, plus the strong collaboration among government agencies."

In the government's controversial fight against illegal drugs, the report noted the real numbers.

Contrary to the critics' claim, the Year-End Report said there were 3,967 drug personalities who died in 79,193 anti-drug operations from July 1, 2016, shortly after Duterte assumed the presidency, up to Nov. 27, 2017.

The drug personalities who were arrested during the same period reached 118,287 and there were 1,308,078 "surrenderers" from July 1, 2016 to July 26, 2017.

The "homicide cases under investigation," however, reached 16,355 from July 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017.

The Duterte administration has been criticized here and abroad for extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

The value of seized illegal drugs, including paraphernalia, from July 1, 2016 to Nov. 27, 2017 amounted to P18.92 billion and 4,747 villages were declared drug-free as of Nov. 27, 2017.

While there were over 16,000 homicide cases under investigation, the Year-End Report, citing the record of the Philippine National Police, said total crime volume declined by 8.44 percent to 452,204 in January to October 2017 from 493,912 during the same period last year.

The crime index also fell by 20.56 percent and the robbery incidents plunged by 23.61 percent to 13,948 in the first 10 months to October this year from 18,259 a year ago.

There were 426 policemen who were recommended for dismissal from the service from July 2016 to December this year. They include Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio and Police Director Joel Pagdilao due to drug-related charges.

The report also cited crucial reforms that were instituted by the administration to resolve the country's problem, which paved the way for the economy to maintain its growth and allowed the government to pursue more sustainable and inclusive socio-development programs.

These include the passage of Republic Act No. 10963 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN), RA 10931 or the Free College Tuition Fee, and the General Appropriations Act of 2017, among others.

The report also noted the several foreign trips of the president where he was able to bag huge pledged investments for the country.

The Palace said the government expects a "more robust year ahead" as the country moves forward to Duterte's second full year in office, especially with the TRAIN and 2018 budget. Celerina Monte/DMS