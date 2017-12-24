Malacanang expressed hope on Friday communist rebels would honor its declaration of ceasefire during the Christmas holidays.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace welcomes the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army’s (CPP-NPA) declaration of a unilateral ceasefire with the government in observance of the Filipino people’s traditional holidays.

"We expect that the CPP-NPA would honor their word and comply with the unilateral ceasefire, so that our people could truly experience a peaceful Christmas celebration," he said.

He noted that President Rodrigo Duterte decided to declare a suspension of offensive military operations (SOMO) against the Reds precisely because he wants Filipinos to feel safer during the holiday season.

"Rest assured that the government will remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of our countrymen. May we all stand together in fulfilling our shared desire of achieving lasting peace throughout the nation," Roque said.

Duterte has ordered the SOMO from December 23, 6pm until Dec. 26,11:59pm and from Dec. 30, 6pm to Jan. 2, 2018, 11:59pm.

In a statement on Friday, the NPA reciprocated the government's unilateral ceasefire in "observance of the Filipino people’s traditional holidays and the Party’s 49th anniversary."

The CPP will observe its 49th founding anniversary on Dec. 26.

The NPA's unilateral declaration of ceasefire shall be in effect from 6pm of December 23 to 6pm of December 26; and 6pm of December 30 to 6pm of January 2, 2018.

According to Ka Oris, NPA spokesman, during this period, all rebel units and people’s militias shall cease and desist from carrying out offensive military campaigns and operations against the uniformed armed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and its paramilitaries, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS