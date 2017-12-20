Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado, Flag Officer in Command (FOIC) of the Philippine Navy, was relieved from his post a few months before his retirement in March 2018, a military spokesman said Tuesday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Affairs Chief, said Mercado was replaced by Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad, the former Deputy Chief of Staff for Retirees and Reservists Affairs.

“The AFP Chief of Staff, Gen Rey Leonardo Guerrero, has implemented the instructions from higher authorities to assign VADM Ronald Joseph Mercado to the office of the Chief-of-Staff, AFP on Special Duties; and install Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad as Acting Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy,” Arevalo said.

When asked for the reason of Merado’s relief, Arevalo said it “will be explained in due time”.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, also refused to say why Mercado was replaced.

“The Philippine Navy as a professional organization always follow a lawful order from the chain of command,” Lincuna said.

“On the reason of his relief, I am not privy with the decisions or other issues at hand hence I could not give you a definite answer. I defer your questions to higher authorities,” he added.

Sources said the relief of Mercado was related to the frigate acquisition program of the Philippine Navy.

“Loss of trust and confidence. It’s all about the frigate program, there was a conflict between the Philippine Navy and the Department of National Defense on how it will proceed,” the sources said.

“(The) direct commanding authority is the SND (Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana), if he lost the trust and confidence… he can be relieved. It is the prerogative of SND,” sources added,

Sources said although the relief of Mercado was ordered by Lorenzana, it was also approved by President Rodrigo Duterte. Robina Asido/DMS