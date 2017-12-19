Eastern Visayas regional police recorded a total of 42 people died and 33 others missing because of the effect of Tropical Depression "Urduja".

Data forwarded by Chief Insp. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, Eastern Visayas regional police spokesperson, on Monday said majority of the casualties were in the province of Biliran.

A total 28 deaths were recorded in Biliran while six were logged in Leyte, two in Samar, three in Eastern Samar, one in Tacloban and two in Ormoc.

Of the missing, twenty-six persons were recorded by police in Biliran while seven were reported in Eastern Samar.

In a press briefing in Biliran, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assures that the military will do all its best to help the victimsy.

"As I speak now there is a ship from Cebu travelling. They carry relief goods from DSWD ( Department of Social Welfare and Development). I think it will be arriving sometime today," he said.

"We will be bringing equipment here. If the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) needs help in repair of roads and bridges here we will assign our engineering brigades to come here," Lorenzana added. Robina Asido/DMS