A Pakistan Navy ship is set to arrive in the country for a three-day goodwill visit starting Thursday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Pakistan Navy vessel, SAIF (FFG-253), a Sword-class missile guided frigate with a helicopter on board and skippered by Captain Shahzad Iqbal is expected to arrive in South Harbor Thursday morning.

Lincuna said a customary meeting procedure with BRP Rajah Humabon (PS11) and Pakistan Navy vessel will be conducted at the vicinity of Corregidor Island during its arrival.

“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the Pakistan Navy vessels at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila,” he said.

Lincuna noted during the visit, the Pakistan Navy are scheduled to have a courtesy call to the Flag Officer in Command of Philippine Navy.

He mentioned the Philippine and Pakistan navies will also conduct some “confidence building activities” and ship tour during the three-day visit.

Lincuna also emphasized the importance of the engagements and the visit on strengthening the ties of the two navies.

"It aims to revive and strengthen the Pakistan-Philippines relations," he said. Robina Asido/DMS