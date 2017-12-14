The Philippine Congress voted on Wednesday to further extend the imposition of martial law and suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao for one year to fully address rebellion in the region.

Voting 240-27 during the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives in Quezon City, the lawmakers heeded the call of President Rodrigo Duterte to prolong Proclamation No. 216 issued on May 23 and was extended to Dec. 31 and to be further extended until Dec. 31, 2018.

"The motion to further extend martial law and suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus is hereby approved by the Congress of the Philippines," House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said after more than four hours of deliberating Duterte's request for further extension.

Of the senators who were present, 14 voted to grant Duterte's call, while four opposed it. The four senators who opposed further extension of martial law were Senators Franklin Drilon, Bam Aquino, Riza Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan, all from opposition Liberal Party.

In the House, 240 voted in the affirmative, while 27 negative.

The four senators who rejected Duterte's call for martial law extension believed that "actual rebellion" in Mindanao does not exist.

"The Constitution is clear that Congress can extend the proclamation of martial law only in cases of actual public uprising and taking arms against the government,” said Drilon, a former justice secretary.

Drilon wondered if further extending martial law was "a prelude" to imposing it to the whole country.

He also questioned the inclusion of the communist New People's Army as target of martial law.

"When Martial Law was imposed last May 23 and extended last July 22, the NPA was never mentioned. Now, their activities are cited to justify the one-year extension,” Drilon said.

"The NPA conflict has been there for the last four decades nationwide but suddenly in the extension, the NPA is cited,” he pointed out.

Aside from the remnants of the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorist group, Abu Sayyaf, and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, Duterte, in his letter to Congress, included the NPA as among those armed groups sowing rebellion in southern Philippines.

Magdalo party-list Gary Alejano, who also opposed further extending martial law, said the crisis in Marawi City is already over and "there is no basis to declare martial law."

He said no one is stopping the government forces to go after the terrorists.

"Martial law is not equivalent to combat operation," said Alejano, a former mutineer.

Albay Representative Edcel Lagman said rebellion "is not a state of mind. It must be real."

Thus, he also voted against martial law extension.

Most of the lawmakers from Mindanao who stood up expressed support to further extend martial law.

A congressman from Lanao del Sur even asked the military not to leave their place due to the continued threat of terrorism.

Marawi, which became the battle zone of the military and Maute terrorists for about five months since May 23, is part of Lanao del Sur.

The terrorist attack in Marawi prompted Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao.

Officials from the Executive Department assured that the government has no plan to expand martial law coverage to Luzon and Visayas.

According to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana "45 percent" of the NPAs are in Mindanao, particularly in Eastern Mindanao.

The leftist rebels have been bringing "havoc" to Mindanao, he said, noting that the threat of the NPA in Luzon and Visayas is "manageable."

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., in an interview after the joint session, said there are around 3,800 leftist combatants nationwide and about 1,700 are in Mindanao.

He thanked Congress for approving their call to further extend martial law, which he said would serve as an"enabler" for the government to address terrorism, illegal drugs and criminality and bring further development in Mindanao.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque hailed the approval of both houses of Congress to extend the proclamation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the whole of Mindanao beginning January 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018.

"Public safety is our primordial concern; thus, we ask the public to stand behind the Administration and rally behind our defenders to quell the continuing rebellion in Mindanao; eradicate the DAESH-inspired Da’awatul Islamiyah Waliyatul Masriq (DIWM) and other like-minded local/ foreign terrorist groups and armed lawless groups, and the communist terrorists and their coddlers, supporters and financiers; and ensure the unhampered rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi and the lives of its residents," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS