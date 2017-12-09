The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on Friday unveiled a memorare historical marker in Manila for the comfort women victims during the Japanese Occupation.

The marker states: "This monument is a memory of all the Filipino women who became a victim of abuse during the Japanese occupation (1942-1945). It took the years before they can testify and give their statements regarding their experience."

The ceremony was led by NHCP Chairman Rene Escalante.

Escalante said the issue of comfort women in the Philippines is very sensitive.

"One of the biggest crimes during World War II is the abuse made to female civilians. Thousands of women became victims and there are still lots of them who are hesitant to come out and tell their story," he said.

He said some victims took years before they were able to tell their experience and the remaining victims are still fighting to have the justice they deserved.

He also thanked Tulay Foundation president Dorian Chua for his support as the monument was placed in front of their establishment.

He said the NHCP gives recognition for all the Filipino women through the historical marker. Ella Dionisio/DMS