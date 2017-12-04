Transportation group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) has decided to call off the two-day transport strike set on December 4 and 5. Piston president George San Mateo announced on Sunday the cancellation of their strike to pave way to the Senate public service committee's hearing on the public utility vehicle modernization program on December 7. But Mateo said they will instead conduct a protest caravan against the modernization program in Mendiola, Manila on Monday and another protest on Tuesday to condemn the criminal case filed against him by the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board. LTFRB filed a case against Mateo for allegedly violating the Public Service Act when he spearheaded another transport strike last February. Mateo also dared Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to attend the public hearing this coming week. "We will actively participate and we are challenging Secretary Tugade to attend the hearing since he didn't come last public hearing in the Congress," he said. Senator Grace Poe, who chaired the Senate public service committee, said she would file a resolution on Monday to conduct a hearing that would address the issues of PUV drivers and operators alike. "Their problems are not theirs alone, but that of the entire nation that depends on the kind of public transportation they offer," she said. "Let us sit down and talk, and find ways to move forward with solutions that are socially just and feasible," she added. The government has been pushing for the phaseout of 15 years old and over PUVs, including jeepneys, and to replace them with new and environment-friendly cars. President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he did not want to see any old jeepneys plying the streets beginning January next year. Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque welcomed Piston's decision to call off the nationwide jeepney strike. Roque said the Palace remains optimistic that Piston would soon engage with the government and support the implementation of the long-delayed PUV modernization program. He said the program only aims to provide a safer, more reliable, convenient, environment-friendly, and dignified commuting experience for the commuters. He also clarified that there was no official announcement from the Office of the Executive Secretary regarding the suspension of classes and work. Piston and other groups held in October two-day transport strike, prompting Malacanang to suspend classes and government work nationwide. Ella Dionisio/DMS
The filing of cases by human rights group Karapatan before the United Nations over the alleged extra-judicial killings in the country involving left-leaning individuals was only for "propaganda," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Sunday.
Roque said it is useless to go to the UN without filing complaints before the prosecutor's office.
"Filing directly with the UN is only for propaganda purposes because there are institutions in the Philippines that could address it," he said.
In a statement, Roque reminded the left-leaning group that there is an inter-agency, known as Administrative Order 35 Committee, headed by the Department of Justice for such purpose.
AO 35 issued by former President Benigno Aquino III provides for the creation of the inter-agency committee on extra-legal killings, enforced disappearance, torture and other grave violations of the right to life, liberty and security of persons.
Roque said it was "unfortunate" that the group wrote two separate letters to UN, one for UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Killings Agnes Callamard and the other for Human Rights Defenders Michel Forst.
"Certainly, Karapatan knows the cases will not prosper there in the UN. It is the political mileage they are after in pursuit of their continued intent to malign this administration, through the special rapporteurs who only seem too willing to act based on fake political information," he said.
Meanwhile, Karapatan said all the complaints they have submitted to UN have been filed before the Commission on Human Rights, local courts, Department of Justice, the Ombudsman, and the Government of the Philippines section in Joint Monitoring Committee with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines on the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.
The group reminded Roque that "exhaustion of domestic remedies is not a prerequisite in submitting letters of allegations or reports to UN Special Procedures."
"Clearly, Atty. Roque is just using several excuses to cover-up the existence of extrajudicial killings and HR violations under Duterte and to impede the victims’ process of seeking justice and accountability," Karapatan added.
Last Saturday, the human rights group submitted the letters to the UN special rapporteurs concerning 25 cases of extrajudicial killings allegedly perpetrated by the government security forces in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s counter-insurgency program.
Duterte has terminated the formal peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front for the rebels' continued attacks against government forces and extortion activities. Ella Dionisio/DMS