The Philippine Navy (PN) will welcome on Wednesday the arrival of its contingents which participated in the ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX) in Thailand.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said arrival and welcome ceremony to Philippine Navy team aboard Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Tarlac and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (FF15) will be held in Pier 13, South Harbor around 2 pm Wednesday.

He said around 600 Philippine Navy participants lead by Commodore Albert Mogol, commander, Fleet-Marine Ready Force and head of mission for AMNEX 2017 will be welcomed.

Lincuna said the team “will be formally welcomed by the Commander, Philippine Fleet, Rear Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr, together with their families and friends.”

AMNEX 2017 was conducted at Pattaya and Sattahip Bay in Thailand from November 13 to 22. Robina Asido/DMS