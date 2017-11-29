The Philippine government does not need to send a formal notice to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front terminating the peace talks, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation No. 360 terminating the peace process with the leftist rebels was already sufficient.

"That's too legalistic approach. What else do they want? The president already issued a proclamation saying it's (peace process) been terminated," Roque said.

"It's not as if the NDF has a status of a state. It’s not as if we’re dealing with a treaty entered into between state parties. That’s enough that there is a formal proclamation. Whether or not they will be given a formal letter of termination, to me, that would be superfluous. Get a copy of the proclamation and it’s very clear: Peace talks are over for now," he stressed.

Roque said since the agreement signed with the rebels regarding the facilitation of the peace talks does not have the status of a treaty, "the maxim of pacta sunt servanda finds no application."

According to the NDF, the political wing of the CPP-NPA, the Duterte administration has to send them a formal notice terminating the peace talks. Celerina Monte/DMS