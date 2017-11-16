Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has left the country Wednesday after attending the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits in Manila.

According to the Department of Transportation, Abe left around 11:20 am at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Other leaders left before the summit ended. NAIA Media Affairs said the first to leave was Lao People's Democratic Republic Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith while the last one to depart for Tuesday was South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is set to leave the country Thursday after extending his stay to meet President Rodrigo Duterte on Malacanang Wednesday. Twenty-one 21 leaders attended the two-day summit in Manila. Ella Dionisio/DMS