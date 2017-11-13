Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived on Sunday in Manila to join other leaders in the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade welcomed Abe at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport ( NAIA) at around 2pm.

Leaders of other ASEAN countries and their dialogue partners also arrived on Sunday.

Those who arrived via Clark International Airport in Pampanga province were leaders from Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia and Vietnam.

Like Abe, other leaders, such as United States President Donald Trump, are set to arrive via NAIA.

Abe came from Vietnam where he attended the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting. President Rodrigo Duterte and other ASEAN participants also came from APEC.

Prior to his attendance to APEC, Duterte embarked on his second visit to Tokyo on October 29--30 since he assumed office in June last year. Celerina Monte/DMS