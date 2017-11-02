President Rodrigo Duterte has said his promise of a Hong Kong trip to female government troops who fought in Marawi City has been fulfilled.

Duterte also brought to Japan some of the top military brass who led the troopers in resolving the Marawi crisis.

"They're there (in Hong Kong) already. They even left ahead of us," Duterte said in a press conference at the Davao airport following his return from Tokyo on Tuesday night when asked when the female soldiers would go to Hong Kong as he promised.

He said local carrier Cebu Pacific sponsored the flights for the soldiers who were treated to Hong Kong.

Last month, Cebu Pacific invited Duterte to be its guest in the launching of its 7th domestic hub at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.

In his two-day visit to Japan, Duterte said he also brought top military commanders with him.

"I just invited them for a respite...I just brought them to unwind. At least they could have time for sight-seeing," he said.

During one of his visits to Marawi at the height of rebellion by the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists, Duterte promised to female soldiers that he would treat them to Hong Kong once the war was over.

Marawi was liberated from terrorists after about five months since they started occupying the city on May 23. Celerina Monte/DMS