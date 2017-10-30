Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chairman retired General Eduardo del Rosario on Sunday said the government is eyeing to turnover about half of the 1,175 temporary shelters to displaced families in Marawi City by December.

In a radio interview, Del Rosario said construction of temporary shelters is one of the main priorities of the Task Force Bangon Marawi during the early recovery stage of the city.

"Initially, we are targeting 1,175 temporary housing units in Barangay Sagonsongan," he said.

The housing agency is expected to turnover around 500 to 600 units to Marawi residents by December.

Aside from shelters, HUDCC is also focusing on the restoration of water and electricity supplies in the city.

"There are 96 barangays in Marawi City, and we can say that 33 barangays are on the Ground Zero. (In) the 63 barangays that were least affected, what we want is before they (residents) go back, they already have electricity and power supply," he said.

Del Rosario said his office has already coordinated with several government agencies for the recovery stage.

The agency is also targeting four contractors for the construction of temporary shelters.

"There are already three (contractors) there (in Marawi). The other one is about to be awarded and I think by next week they will also go there so that they will work an average of 250 to 270 housing units by December," he said.

He said they hope to finish all the temporary shelters within two years.

But in case the residents wish to stay in the area, they will convert the temporary houses to a permanent one, he said.

Aside from temporary shelters, a wet market, place of worship, health center, barangay tanod outpost, and transport terminal will be constructed in the area. Ella Dionisio/DMS