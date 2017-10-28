Malacanang assured on Friday the enforcement of the dismIssal order against Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog.

In a press briefing, Assistant Presidential Spokesperson China Jocson said the Department of Interior and Local Government would implement the dismissal order "once it receives the official copy of the decision from the Office of the Ombudsman."

The anti-graft body has ordered Mabilog's removal from office for his alleged unexplained wealth.

The Ombudsman has said that the local official failed to explain the increase of P8,981,082.52 in his networth as reflected in his 2012 and 2013 statement of assets, liabilities and net worth.

Mabilog was one of the politicians whom President Rodrigo Duterte accused of being a drug protector and who has a "palace-like" home.

Recently, Duterte warned Mabilog that he would be the next target of his administration's war on drugs.

Mabilog left the country last August 30 attend a conference in Japan. He has not returned. Celerina Monte/DMS