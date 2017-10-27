President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Civil Sevice Commission head Francisco T. Duque III as ad interim secretary of the Department of Health, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Duterte signed Duque's appointment on October 26.

"Secretary Duque is not new to the DOH. He used to be its Secretary from June 2005 to January 2010," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

"We wish him well in his present stint in the government," he added.

Duque replaced Paulyn Jean Ubial who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments as DOH chief.

Duque's appointment is ad interim because Congress is not in session. Congress has been on recess from October 14 up to November 12.

Duque's appointment paper could only be submitted to commission for confirmation once Congress resumes session on November 13. Celerina Monte/DMS