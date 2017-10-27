President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated that the government will increase the salary of the government troops starting next year.

“I am not begging the issue. I would just like to inform the small man down there that beginning January, look at your paychecks. It would have doubled your salary,” Duterte said during the retirement and change of command ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo Thursday .

“It will really be an increase into a double number in parity with your all base pay because that would be somewhat like a creation of a new position,” he added.

Duterte emphasized that government troops are the first in the government personnel who have such a salary increase.

“That is not allowed. So you have to slide a few percentages. But just the same, you are the first in government to receive almost double your salaries now,” he said.

“And that is in recognition, especially to the comrades and to the Filipino soldiers and policemen who died in the line of duty,” he added.

“I will see to it that the wounded soldiers will be attended to. And for those who are into forced retirement, that we will have a program with them to make their lives happier in the next phase of their service to the country,” said Duterte.

During the ceremony, Duterte made his first request to Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, the newly appointed chief of staff of the AFP.

“May I just insert something. I will now request the Chief of Staff General Guerrero to supervise the destruction of all arms, whether high-powered or hand guns. All of it will be destroyed in some place to show that we are also able to meet the challenges of terrorism and violence,” he said.

Duterte also announced Ano will be the next secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“I don’t know if it’s mentioned here, but General Año goes to be from a general to a secretary of the Cabinet. He would head the Department of Interior and Local Government. ,” he said.

“But while he is prohibited from assuming the task for one year --- and that is the law, from the military service to the civilian sector, you have to wait for one year. Either he takes the title of Special Assistant to the President or the Undersecretary, whichever is tenable legally. And he will now supervise the Philippine National Police, together with General Lito Cuy,” he added.

“General Año, you’re always welcome to report. Maybe tomorrow, I will wait for you,” Duterte said. Robina Asido/DMS