The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is not undermining the Duterte administration, United States a Ambassador to the Philippine Sung Kim said.

"There is no absolutely effort by the CIA to undermine the Philippines leadership," Kim told the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) Thursday.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte won a "very impressive" election and they are respecting it. He also said the US government is working very well with the new administration.

Since Duterte assumed the presidency in June 2016, the United States received a lot of tirades from him.

"I think it much more important for us to focus on what we are doing with our relationship rather than public statements," Kim said.

Though Duterte expressed his anger over the US, Kim said the Philippine president is "very clear about his respect with the Philippines and US relationship including the military partnership."

“He is also very clear about his desire to have a strong constructive mutually beneficial relationship with the US," he added.

Duterte's anger towards US lessened when Donald Trump won the presidential election last year but last October 13, Duterte disclosed the CIA is funding the Communist Party of the Philippines to conduct a destabilization plot against him. Ella Dionisio/DMS