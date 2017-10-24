CLARK, Pampanga-- Defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed a joint declaration with the theme “partnering for change, engaging the world” during their meeting here Monday.

The joint declaration includes peaceful management of disputes in South China Sea.

The joint declaration “reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the South China Sea as well as the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation, and pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).”

The declaration also “emphasize the importance of self-restraint in the conduct of all activities as well as the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and welcome the conclusion and adoption of the framework of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.”

Amid the problem in terrorism within the region, “the declaration also highlights the need for enhanced regional cooperation though intelligence and information sharing increase surveillance and promoting awareness among the public about the threat of radicalism.”

“Work together to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestation in accordance with the ASEAN Convention on counter-terrorism and the ASEAN comprehensive plan of action on counter-terrorism,” it stated.

“As well as identify ways to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation among ASEAN defense establishments and through the ADMM (ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting) ?Plus EWG (Early Warning Group) on counter-terrorism while promoting synergy with related ASEAN-related sectoral bodies,” it added.

The declaration noted the expression of concern over the escalating tension in the Korean Peninsula including the launching of the intercontinental ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

“Strongly urge the DPRK to immediately comply with its obligations arising from all the relevant UN Securoty Council Resolutions,” it stated.

It also “underscores the need to maintain peace and stability in the region, express support towards the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner, call for the exercise of self ? restraint and the resumption of dialogue in order to de-escalate tension ill the Korean Peninsula and beyond.”

The declaration was signed by the defense ministers of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam. Robina Asido/DMS