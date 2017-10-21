Government forces have captured two alleged New People’s Army (NPA) leaders in a law enforcement operation in Negros Occidental last Thursday.

Capt. Ruel Llanes, the Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade civil military operations officer, said Aurora Cayon alias Lilay and Louie Antonio Martinez alias Louie Castro

“Both wanted terrorists were identified as top leaders of the communist terrorists,” he said.

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, Police Regional Office 6 spokesman, said the two were captured during a law enforcement operation in the vicinity of Brgy. Dulao, Bago City, Negros Occidental.

He said Cayon was arrested for robbery with violence and intimidation of persons and for arson while Martinez was apprehended for murder and multiple attempted murder cases.

Llanes said during the arrest the government force recovered cal. 45 pistol with live ammunition and a hand grenade from the suspects.

He said two NPA leaders were brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Bacolod for proper disposition.

Col Eliezer Losañes, the commander of 303rd Infantry Brigade, said the arrest was made after government forces were able to obtain information about the location of the suspects.

“We had information about high ranking leaders of CPP lurking within Negros so we alerted our intel units to monitor and locate the said personalities. Fortunately, we receive information regarding their whereabouts so we waste no time and take action,” he said.

“This is the fruit of the collective cooperation of the people who are feed up of the terror and lies that these person espouse. Their presence were immediately reported to the government law enforcers in the area. This is a clear message that they are already losing people’s support,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS