The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) starts to pull out some of its forces deployed in Marawi City few days after its liberation was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command (Western Mindanao Command) spokesperson said the military has started to pull out troops deployed in Marawi on Friday as when the Army 1st Infantry Battalion was sent off.

“The 1st Infantry Battalion was awarded by the WestMinCom chief during the send-off at 7am today (October 20) in Camp Ranao, Marawi City,” she said.

Petinglay said Galvez express his gratitude to the troops of 1st IB during the ceremony.

“Thank you for your dedicated service, I am so proud of you,” Galvez said.

Petinglay said during the send-off ceremony Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Tampus and three other company commanders of the 1IB were awarded with the Silver Cross.

“The unit was also accorded the Command plaque by Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command,” she added.

Petinglay said Tampus also rendered a completeness report to the WestMinCom Commander and Major General Danilo Pamonag, commander of the Joint Task Force Marawi during the ceremony.

“I laud the men and women of the 1st Infantry Battalion for their dedicated service and for being here at the onset of the Marawi siege. My gratitude to you for a job well done,” Pamonag said.

Petinglay said the Army’s 1st IB is set to travel back to Luzon islands for impending unit enhancement training.

“The unit was among the 1st battalions to reinforce the soldiers in Marawi during the earlier stage of fighting,” she said.

“1st IB is responsible for the rescue of 34 hostages of the members of the Daeshinspired Maute terrorist and the recovery of assorted high powered and low powered firearms,” she added.

Petinglay said the second unit that will be pulled out from Marawi is the 10th Marine Batallion Landing Team (MBLT).

She said the send of ceremony for the 10th MBLT is scheduled on Saturday. Robina Asido/DMS