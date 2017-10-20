President Rodrigo Duterte dared on Thursday the "Western world" to solve the drug problem in the Philippines if it would continue to impose its will to the country.

Duterte made the challenge in front of former foreign leaders, officials and experts the High Level Forum on ASEAN @ 50 in Pasay City.

"These are the things that I would like to address myself now to the Western world. Please do not impose your will on us. Do not derogate our sovereignty by lecturing on us, the civilities of a country which we turn a democratic state," he said in a speech.

He said Western countries might not be satisfied on how his government has been trying to address the drug problem, but "we have to do because we have to do it. Or not, then you can do it for us."

"Tell us if you are ready to deal with the problem, I’d be happy to order my soldiers and my policemen just to relax. And if any western country is interested to do it the civilized way, then come. I am inviting you to join the fray. And I would be glad to appoint you the lead role in the problem," he said.

"Otherwise, if you cannot stop interfering, at least be educated in your assessment. For after all, all countries suffer from social problems," he stressed.

He cited the criticisms raised by seven-man delegation belonging to the Progressive Alliance and Party of European Socialists that visited the Philippines recently. They criticized the government's bloody campaign against illegal drugs. They even warned that the Philippines could be removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

While the seven-man delegation did not represent EU, Duterte said, "we never heard any official disclaimer of their allegations that they represent the feelings of the European Union or the people of Europe."

The President said he did not want to lecture in front of the diplomats, but he just wanted to pour his heart's out.

"I do not deliver speech as a matter of practice because I am not up to it. But I usually talk to my audience or just discuss what I would like to convey to you. That is my style. I do not go around and say, 'It is time that the Philippines is going to rise from the ashes of poverty and we will…' I have not been trained to do it that way. I was just trained to just talk, pour your hearts out, convey your message and the --- watch your mouth," he said.

Duterte, who is known for bad mouthing, said, "With you in front of me, I would be the most courteous, ever the most condescending President in front of you."

"But I also appreciate the time that you gave me so that you’ll understand that the problem is serious and we’re trying to solve it our way," he added.

He also told the audience of his decision to allow the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to be the sole agency in addressing the drug problem and not the police anymore.

The Duterte administration has been criticized for the extrajudicial killings of drug suspects allegedly perpetrated by the law enforcers. Celerina Monte/DMS