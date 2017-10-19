The government has begun a post conflict needs assessment in the safe areas of Marawi City, the head of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

“What we have is the deployment of teams to conduct post conflict needs assessment but not yet for the whole Marawi, only portion of Marawi,” said executive director Ricardo Jalad.

Jalad said assessment in safe areas in Marawi City started last Monday.

“It was just suspended yesterday because these teams were need to be escorted by security personnel. It was (also) suspended yesterday because of the visit of the president there. It resumed now in safe areas that were already cleared, that was certified by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. But the teams should have security personnel with them,” Jalad added.

Jalad said assessment teams were composed of more than 100 people from different agencies of the government.

He said the damage and needs assessment were being conducted in preparation to rehabilitation and recovery plan for the city.

Jalad did not say when the government will finish the needs assessment for the whole Marawi as the military is still trying to clear around one hectare in the city where remaining terrorist members are holding their hostages. Robina Asido/DMS