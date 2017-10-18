The Philippine National Police (PNP) rescued three foreign nationals after they were alllegedly kidnapped by a casino loan shark lender in Bulacan last Monday.

Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao, acting director of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, identified the victims as Liu Xia, Park Panho and Yeum Sunki who were all kidnapped at the Pan Pacific Hotel and Casino on different days.

Victims were hauled to a safehouse allegedly owned by Ernesto Marella, a reported loan shark lender, located at 45 A. Tomas Avenue, Felville subdivision, Sta. Cruz, Guiguinto, Bulacan.

Members of PNP-AKG and Guiguinto Municipal Police Station conducted a joint operation around 8 pm after the Korean Embassy reported the kidnapping of Yeum Sunki.

During the operation, authorities discovered two other foreign nationals inside the safehouse.

Liu Xia was held captive by Marella for almost a month while Park Panho was locked up in another room.

Authorities were able to arrest Marella, 55 and six others.

A case of kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention is being prepared for filing at the Department of Justice against the suspects, a police report said. Ella Dionisio/DMS