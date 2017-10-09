President Rodrigo Duterte's net satisfaction rating significantly declined by 18 points to "good" +48 in the third quarter of this year, an independent polling agency said on Sunday.

In a survey conducted from September 23 to 27 using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults, the Social Weather Stations said 67 percent of Filipinos were satisfied, 14 percent undecided, 19 percent dissatisfied with Duterte or a net satisfaction rating of +48 or "good".

In the June survey, Duterte's rating was "very good" +66 or 78 percent satisfied and 12 percent dissatisfied.

Duterte's trust rating also declined to "very good" +60 in September. This means that 73 percent of Filipinos stated that they have "much trust" with the President, 15 percent undecided, and 12 percent with little trust.

The September trust rating was a 15-point plunge, and one grade below, the excellent +75 in June.

The SWS did not cite what could be the issues during the time that the survey was conducted and which could have affected the people's perception towards Duterte.

By geographical location, Duterte's net satisfaction rating remained steady in Mindanao, the region where he came from, at "excellent" +76. In Visayas, the President's net satisfaction rating fell by 30 points in September to "good" +43.

In Balance Luzon, the net satisfaction rating plummetted by 22 points to "good" +36 in September.

It also fell by one grade from very good to good in Metro Manila, at +44 (68% satisfied, 24% dissatisfied) in September, down by 19 points from +63 (77% satisfied, 13% dissatisfied, correctly rounded) in June.

Those belonging from Classes ABC stayed at "very good" +57 but Classes D and E fell to good or +49 and +35, respectively.

The President's urban net satisfaction score fell to +48 or good from previous +68 or very good. While his rural net satisfaction also dropped to +47 from +63.

His latest rating also fell from very good to good among men and women at +49 and +46 compared to last survey of +63 and +69, respectively. He remained at +56 or very good rating among high school graduates while he fell two grades from excellent to good in all other education groups.

Ages 25-34 years old remained to be satisfied at +53 or very good. Ages 45-54 years old also stayed very good at +53. Duterte fell to good rating on other age groups.

"The 18-point decline in Pres. Duterte's net satisfaction rating amid the 15-point decline in his net trust rating, between June and September 2017, resulted from the declines in his net satisfaction ratings among both those with much trust and those with little trust in him," SWS said. Ella Dionisio/DMS