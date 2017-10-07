The Philippine National Police said Friday there is only one incident of extrajudicial killing under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration following a Social Weather Station survey that 73 percent of Filipino worry about becoming victims.

"The PNP protects every individual's right to life. To allay or remove their fear of becoming victims of EJK ( extrajudicial killings), let it be known that under the present administration, there is only one case of EJK for the period of July 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017", PNP spokesman Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said in a viber message.

"The possibility of them becoming victim of EJK is very remote, if we based it on facts and not on impression or perception", he added.

The SWS survey conducted on June 23 to June 26, 2017 said "73 percent of adult Filipino are worried that they, or anyone they know, will be a victim of EJK".

The survey asked the respondents "how worried are you that you or anyone you know will be a victim of EJK?". Forty one percent said they are very worried, 32 percent are somewhat worried, 13 percent answered not too worried, and 14 percent said they are not worried at all. SWS said.

"Rest assured that your PNP will continue to exert its best effort to improve the crime environment, with less crime incidents that may victimize our people", Carlos said.

He said the only victim of EJK in the current administration was the case of the journalist Larry Que.

Que was shot dead on December 19, 2016 in Catanduanes after publishing a column in a local newspaper criticizing local officials about supposed negligence which allowed the setting up of a shabu laboratory in the province. Alanna Ambi/DMS