Two Indian Navy vessels arrived in the country on Tuesday morning, a Philippine Navy spokesman said.

“The Indian Navy (IN) vessels, INS Satpura( F48), a P-17 Class stealth frigate skippered by Captain Rahul Shankar and INS Kadmatt (P29), an anti-submarine warfare corvette skippered by Commander Nithin Cariappa berthed here today,” Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said.

He said the Indian Navy vessels arrived at Pier 15 in South Harbor, Manila around 10 am.

“Philippine Navy vessel BRP Rajah Humabon (FF11) rendered customary meeting procedures at the vicinity 6 nautical miles west off Corregidor Island and escorted the vessels to its designated anchorage area,” he said.

“Philippine Navy representatives accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing for security and health aboard the designated Indian Navy vessel,” he added.

Lincuna said the visit of their Indian counterpart that will last up to October 6 will include confidence-building engagements between the personnel of the two navies.

These include the “courtesy call to the Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy by Captain Sachin Sequiera, the non-resident defense attach? of India with the Commanding Officers of the Indian Navy ships, shipboard tours, goodwill games, receptions, hosted dinner and send-off ceremony was also scheduled,” he said.

Lincuna stressed the importance of the visit in boosting relations between the Philippine and Indian navies.

“The goodwill visit aims to enhance and strengthen the mutual relationship between the two nations,” he said.

“It promotes closer cooperation and the commitment of both forces to promote peace and stability in the maritime region. It also coincides with the commemoration of the 25th year of India ? ASEAN relations being celebrated this year,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS