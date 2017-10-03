The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) apprehended ten individuals who attempted to enter a military camp in Quezon City on Monday morning.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Chief, said the suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms at the Gate 6 of Camp Aguinaldo around 5:45 am yesterday.

Arevalo identified the arrested persons as Daniel Pagalan, Alvin Simbahon, Rolando Mahusay alias Kumander Melody, Dioscoro Danis, James Iwayan, Butch Galimba, Rico Giducos, Ramil Peralta, Rundy Paderes and Pascula Dizon alyas Kumander Haslim members of a certain Southeast Asia Collective Defense Treaty from Koronadal, South Cotabato.

“They were identified based from identifications they presented bearing the heading Southeast Asia Collective Defense Treaty,” he said.

Arevalo said the suspects were on a van when they tried to enter the camp. Because of being suspicious for wearing same clothes the military police guarding the gate stopped them for questioning.

“The fact that they wore T-shirts of same color and design drew the suspicion of the guards on duty. When asked, the men admitted to have firearms in their possession,” he said.

“They said they were on their way to present their letter requesting accreditation to DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana through a staff. But upon checking, it turned out that they have no prior appointment with the office that they intended to visit. Hence, the persons were held for questioning,” he added.

Arevalo said the military police were able to seize a total of five pistols from them. Two were homemade cal .45 and three Cal 9mm. Also confiscated were seven magazines with 47 cal. 9mm and 26 cal .45 live ammunition and identification cards of still unknown authority and source.

The suspects and the recovered undocumented firearms were all turned over to the to Station 8 of the Philippine National Police for proper disposition and investigation.

“We commend the guards on duty under the leadership of Colonel John Dominic Pulido, the Camp Commander, for their vigilance and appropriate action required under the circumstances,” he said.

“These sentinels will be cited for the faithful performance of their duty and in manifesting a high degree of alertness and level of camp security. Camp security is strictly enforced in all military camps,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS