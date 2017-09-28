President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered government agencies, including public schools, to display the photos of any of the 14 Philippine heroes in their offices and classrooms instead of photos of politicians.

Memorandum Circular No. 25, signed on September 15, 2017 by Duterte, directs all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges and public schools at all levels, to display or exhibit photographs, paintings or other forms of visual representations of Philippine heroes.

"The State shall provide the means to strengthen the people's nationalism, love of country, and respect for its heroes by emphasizing the importance of Philippine National and local history in the daily life of the Filipinos, with the objective of raising social consciousness and patriotism," the MC read.

With this, Duterte said that these government agencies shall display the photographs, paintings or other forms of visual representations of Philippine heroes "in lieu of the photographs, paintings or other forms of visual representations of elected or appointed government officials."

The MC provides list of "recognized" Philippine heroes, as identified by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

These include Jose Rizal, Andres Bonifacio, Emilio Aguinaldo, Apolinario Mabini, Marcelo H. del Pilar, Juan Luna, Melchora Aquino, Gabriela Silang, Lapu-Lapu, Father Jose Burgos, Father Mariano Gomez, Father Jacinto Zamora, Emilio Jacinto and Jose Abad Santos.

It has been a practice in government offices, including inside the classrooms, to display the photos of the President of the Philippines and other local officials.

But when Duterte assumed office, he said that he did not want his pictures to be displayed in government establishments and public places. Celerina Monte/DMS