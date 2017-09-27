The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) and Grab launched on Tuesday a road safety and security program to fight criminality.

"The MOA (memorandum of agreement) basically promotes the road security and safety in which Grab has committed its partner drivers to the force of HPG in order to combat crminality on the road",said Grab deputy public affairs manager Rose Romero in a press conference.

The PNP-HPG and Grab signed a MOA on this program last July. The HPG will initially train 50 Grab drivers every Sunday for four hours, he said.

Senior Supt. Ulysses Caton, HPG deputy director for administration, said the PNP-HPG wil train the drivers of Grab to make them more alert in combating criminality on the road.

Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu said the program will cover road courtesy and traffic and safety laws,anti-criminality,first aid in case of road crash respondent. The Grab driver will be taught to observe and report crimes that they may encounter on the road, he said.

PNP HPG director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobar said the program can help to address the issue that the services of Transport Network Companies (TNC) were used to deliver illegal drugs.

"It can be because, the Grab partners...are not law enforcement agency so you can check or see if it seems like the package is doubtful ...unlike us law enforcers if we do that its like inadmissible we still need a warrant to open that", he said.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a press release on Monday "drug syndicates have learned to utilize the mobile-based application of transport network companies to deliver their illicit goods".

Jovet Atillano 32, a suspected pusher who sells drugs online. was arrested by PDEA in a buy-bust operation in a condominium unit in Mandaluyong City last September 19, 2017, it said.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said in the press release, the suspect used transport network vehicle services (TNVS) to deliver drugs to his customers.

Cu said less than 10 of their drivers were involved in similar cases.

"It was less than 10 partners that have been involved in issues like this but them being use as tools not them being involve as part of the crime", he said.

Cu said the drivers will be allowed to check the package infront of the sender. They can refuse to deliver the package if the sender did not allow them to open it.

"They have the right to refuse packages that are being sent if the sender does not allow them to check the packages", he said.

Escobar said they are open to partner with other transport network companies.

"Yes we like that. we really need more partners...everyone that can help in addressing criminality is welcome to us", he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS