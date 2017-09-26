Malacanang said on Monday the seven Vietnamese fishermen, including two who died, were caught fishing within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said government authorities have launched a probe into the chase by the Philippine Navy to Vietnamese fishermen off Bolinao, Pangasinan before dawn Saturday.

"Authorities are now conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the incident involving a Philippine Navy vessel and Vietnamese fishing boats which were seen fishing 34 nautical miles off Cape Bolinao in Pangasinan, well within exclusive economic zone," he said.

The area where the incident happened was part of the South China Sea being claimed wholly or partially by the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, China and Taiwan.

Abella said the incident on Saturday led to the death of two Vietnamese nationals.

It is not yet clear how the two Vietnamese fishermen died.

Abella said the Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with the officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Manila to update them on the developments and to facilitate their access to the five other Vietnamese fishermen taken into custody by the Philippine Navy. Celerina Monte/DMS