Former President Benigno Aquino III will confer with his legal team to determine their next move after the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed his motion for reconsideration over the complaints he has been facing in relation to the botched anti-terrorism operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Former President Aquino will meet with his legal team this afternoon to determine his next course of action regarding this case," said Abigail Valte, who served as Aquino's deputy spokesperson when he was president.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said her office is set to file the complaints or information before the Sandiganbayan after she junked Aquino's motion for reconsideration on an earlier resolution finding probable cause to charge the former president.

"The informations against Aquino are set to be filed before the Sandiganbayan," the Ombudsman said in a statement.

According to the Ombudsman, Aquino will face trial for one count of violation of Section 3(a) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019) and one count of Usurpation of Official Functions (Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code).

The anti-graft investigating body faulted Aquino for utilizing the services of former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima despite under preventive suspension in executing an anti-terrorism operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in January 2015, resulting in the death of 44 police commandos. Celerina Monte/DMS